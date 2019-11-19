App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban Technologies to supply 500 EVs

Tata will supply Lithium Urban Technologies with 100 additional EVs that include future models

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors, on November 18, announced its partnership with electric vehicle (EV) fleet operator, Lihium Urban Technologies. With this partnership, Tata Motors will supply 400 units of the newly-launched Tigor EV sedan that will be supplied by FY20.

Apart from this, Tata will also supply Lithium Urban Technologies with 100 additional EVs that include future models. Lithium owns the largest fleet of electric vehicles outside China and is the largest Indian electric vehicle service provider. With this partnership, the company plans on expanding its fleet of 1,000 EVs and strong charging infrastructure spread across seven cities in India.

Tata and Lithium will also look at developing bespoke models for corporate leadership transport services and mobility solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjay Krishnan, Founder - Lithium Urban Technologies, said, "We are excited to partner with Tata Motors for the supply and co-development of EVs. This partnership with Tata Motors will ensure availability of new form factors and enable viability of new market segments across passenger, mass transit and freight."

The new Tigor EV has an ARAI certified extended range of 213 km and is powered by 21.5 kWh battery pack mated to a 72 V 3-phase AC Induction motor. The car qualifies for FAME II incentives for eligible commercial customers.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Auto #Business #Lithium Urban Technologies #Tata Motors #Tata Tigor EV #Technology

