Tata Motors slashes Altroz diesel prices by Rs 40,000 to cash in on festive demand

With a surge in demand expected during the festival season, Tata Motors has gone ahead and quietly reduced prices on the diesel variant of their premium hatchback, the Tata Altroz, by around Rs 40,000.

A month earlier, Tata had hiked prices of the Altroz by about Rs 15,000, but with demand expected to come back now as restrictions have eased a bit, the reduction has been made to make it easier for customers looking to buy cars.

At the moment, the diesel variant of the Tata Altroz enjoys a special place but there is the upcoming Hyundai i20 Elite to give it a direct competition.

In terms of the pricing, all of the variants except the base XE variants get a price cut of Rs 40,000, effectively bringing the entire range under the Rs 9 lakh mark.

The Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-charged Revotorq diesel engine capable oof 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm between 1,250 and 3,000 rpm.

Tata Motors is also expected to update the Altroz with quite a few new features. For one, there is a dark edition in the pipeline along with an Altroz EV that was first showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. Tata is also working on a DCT automatic gearbox for the petrol engine while a turbo-petrol engine is in the works as well.

The new prices for the Tata Altroz diesel are as follows:

Altroz XE: Rs 6.99 lakhAltroz XM: Rs 7.50 lakhAltroz XT: Rs 8.19 lakhAltroz XZ: Rs 8.79 lakh

Altroz XZ(O): Rs 8.95 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom, India