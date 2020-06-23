Tata Motors selling loan assets of finance arm to banks after not finding buyers for stake sale

Two years after showing intentions of selling equity stake in Tata Motors Finance (TMF), parent company Tata Motors is partnering with banks to sell the finance arm’s loan assets through securitisation.

Tata Motors intends to bring down the assets under management (AUM) base of TMF to about Rs 23,000 crore from the current base of Rs 32,000 crore over three years through collaborations with banks and other market participants.

Exactly two years ago, Tata Motors had said that it was ‘open to having partners in TMF’ but declared that it will retain the majority stake in the non-bank lending subsidiary. TMF was also said to be aiming for an AUM of Rs 50,000 crore by 2020, but ended way short of the target.

As per information shared in the latest investor presentation, TMF had an AUM of Rs 36,881 crore in FY20 -- down nearly 4 per cent from Rs 38,311 crore in FY19. While the earlier plan was to infuse Rs 400 crore every year to grow the finance business, Tata Motors has now decided to not make any new investments in TMF.

“No plans to invest in Tata Motors Finance at this point in time. They will be self-sufficient in their funding requirements by sourcing and selling down assets. We will go asset-light there”, P B Balaji, chief finance officer, Tata Motors, had told analysts while discussing the March quarter results.

While a defined set of assets is assigned to a bank, TMF will continue to collect EMIs from original borrowers in the capacity of a collection agent for the assignee bank, Tata Motors told Moneycontrol.

“With securitisation, borrowing costs are being reduced and by co-originating new contracts, risks are being shared and reduced. Such an 'Asset Lite' model will enable sustainable ROE generation and limit any additional requirement for equity infusion,” Tata Motors said.

Given the lower growth in GDP and other economic challenges, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) and net non-performing asset (NNPA) shot up substantially for TMF last year.

GNPA rose 252bps to 5.1 per cent from 2.6 per cent while NNPA shot up by 304bps to 4.4 per cent from 1.4 per cent. The impact of the lockdown and subsequent impact on the economy is expected to push NPAs even higher in the first half of this year.

Though the final financial status of TMF will be revealed in the annual report, its profit before tax increased 21 per cent to Rs 149 crore in FY20, compared to Rs 123 crore in FY19.

