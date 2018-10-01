Tata Motors sales grow 20% YoY in September

Wholesale sales of truck and car maker Tata Motors grew 20 percent to 64,520 units in September led by a continued surge in commercial vehicle volumes even as passenger vehicle sales lost some steam.

The Mumbai-based company sold 53,964 units in September last year.

The company said its domestic commercial vehicle sales surged 26 percent to 46,169 as against 36,678 units.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) industry continues to grow on the back of road construction, affordable housing, irrigation projects and government spending on infrastructure projects in addition to the growth in core sectors like cement, coal and steel. The e-commerce, FMCG, durables, and auto carriers, and oil tankers are also driving the growth of MHCVs, the company said.

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Strong economic activities along with growth in Index of Industry Production (IIP) and core sectors have resulted in a strong growth momentum for the CV industry. Our MHCV segment grew by 32 percent”.

Domestic sales of cars and sports utility vehicles grew by 7 percent, slower than the double-digit average growth recorded in previous months. The maker of Nexon and Tiago cars sold 18,429 units as compared to 17,286 units.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "The growth for the overall PV industry is stressed with degrowth in all three months of the quarter. Early indications have been that the industry has declined in September this year."

"We expect sales to pick up this festive season and to boost our customer morale, we are bringing 4 new products to market. Out of these 4 products, we have already launched the Nexon KRAZ and the Tiago NRG and are now gearing up for our 3rd new product launch, scheduled on October 10th."

The company’s exports reported growth of 35 percent to 5,250 units in September as compared to 3,887 units sold in the same month last year.