you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors sales drop 18% in January

The company had sold a total of 58,185 units in January 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Motors on Saturday reported a 17.74% decline in total sales at 47,862 units in January. The company had sold a total of 58,185 units in January 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 18% at 45,242 units as compared to 54,915 units in January last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 13,894 units as against 17,826 units in the same month of the previous year, down 22 per cent.

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 11:00 am

tags #earnings #Tata Motors

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.