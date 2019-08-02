Tata Motors sales dip 34% in July

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors has reported 34 per cent decline in total domestic sales at 32,938 units in July. The company had sold a total of 50,100 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales in domestic market dropped 31 per cent to 10,485 units as compared with July 2018, it said.

On the commercial vehicle (CV) front, domestic sales were at 22,453 units as against 34,817 units in the same month last year, down 36 per cent.