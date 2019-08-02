App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors sales dip 34% in July

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales in domestic market dropped 31 per cent to 10,485 units as compared with July 2018, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors has reported 34 per cent decline in total domestic sales at 32,938 units in July. The company had sold a total of 50,100 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales in domestic market dropped 31 per cent to 10,485 units as compared with July 2018, it said.

On the commercial vehicle (CV) front, domestic sales were at 22,453 units as against 34,817 units in the same month last year, down 36 per cent.

Close
Exports (CV and PV) in July stood at 3,374 units, lower by 32 per cent over July 2018, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Tata Motors #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.