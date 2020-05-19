Tata Motors rolls out new financing scheme ‘Keys to Safety’; offers Tata Tiago at EMI of Rs 5,000

Tata Motors has introduced a new financing scheme 'Keys for Safety' that aims to provide easy and affordable vehicle loans, particularly for the Tata Tiago, and special offers for frontline COVID-19 warriors.

With the new EMI plan, customers can purchase the Tata Tiago hatchback at monthly installments starting Rs 5,000. A maximum Rs 5 lakh loan can be availed with a tenure of five years.

The instalments increase over the course of the tenure, but customers have an option to pay the final Rs 90,000 EMI as a lump sum payment or refinance it. Additionally one can even return the car to the financing partner, Tata Motors Finance in case of any difficulty.

The company is also offering 100 percent funding on all of its cars with finance schemes available with tenures as long as eight years.

For frontline COVID-19 workers like health professionals and police officials, Tata Motors is also offering benefits worth Rs 45,000 on the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and XUV range of cars.

Tata Motors has started operations in various parts of the country. Over 270 showrooms and 318 workshops have begun operations with a new set of standard operating procedures. All discussions can be done virtually with most of the procedures being done online using Tata’s ‘Click to Drive’ platform.



