Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz from Pune ahead of Jan launch

Tata Motors on November 27 rolled out the first unit of its premium hatchback Altroz, scheduled for commercial launch in January, from the Pune plant.

The Altroz is the second vehicle designed under the Impact design 2.0 philosophy and first one to be developed on the new Alfa architecture.

"The Altroz is our first product from the all-new Alfa platform," said Mayank Pareek, president for passenger vehicles business at Tata Motors.

First showcased as a concept vehicle at the 2018 India AutoExpo, the Altroz was unveiled at the Geneva motor show this March.