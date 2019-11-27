App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz from Pune ahead of Jan launch

The Altroz is the second vehicle designed under the Impact design 2.0 philosophy and first one to be developed on the new Alfa architecture.

PTI
 
 
Tata Motors on November 27 rolled out the first unit of its premium hatchback Altroz, scheduled for commercial launch in January, from the Pune plant.

The Altroz is the second vehicle designed under the Impact design 2.0 philosophy and first one to be developed on the new Alfa architecture.

"The Altroz is our first product from the all-new Alfa platform," said Mayank Pareek, president for passenger vehicles business at Tata Motors.

First showcased as a concept vehicle at the 2018 India AutoExpo, the Altroz was unveiled at the Geneva motor show this March.

Since the unveiling of the concept in 2018, the anticipation for the Altroz has always been high, Pareek said, adding, "we hope that customers will appreciate the new futuristic design with host of smart features, many of which are one segment above."

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 06:58 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Tata Motors #Technology

