Tata Motors rolls out feature-rich Hexa 2019 edition

Indian automaker Tata recently launched the latest iteration of its SUV, the Hexa. While it retains most of the parts of the previous generation, it also features some new and timely updates.

The SUV gets a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman, which supports phone app connectivity. It retains its 10 speaker JBL sound system, however. It also gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels for the automatics, while the mid and top trims with manual gearbox get a new Charcoal Grey unit. The top trim is also available in new dual-tone colours, namely Infinity Black and Titanium Grey.

The Tata Hexa is powered by a 2-litre inline-four diesel motor, which makes 153BHP and 400Nm of peak torque. It has a wide range of features to offer depending on the range, and vary from Rear AC ducts to cruise control, fog lamps and Electronic Stability Program (ESP).