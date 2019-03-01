App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors rolls out feature-rich Hexa 2019 edition

The top trim is also available in new dual-tone colours, namely Infinity Black and Titanium Grey.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian automaker Tata recently launched the latest iteration of its SUV, the Hexa. While it retains most of the parts of the previous generation, it also features some new and timely updates.

The SUV gets a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman, which supports phone app connectivity. It retains its 10 speaker JBL sound system, however. It also gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels for the automatics, while the mid and top trims with manual gearbox get a new Charcoal Grey unit. The top trim is also available in new dual-tone colours, namely Infinity Black and Titanium Grey.

The Tata Hexa is powered by a 2-litre inline-four diesel motor, which makes 153BHP and 400Nm of peak torque. It has a wide range of features to offer depending on the range, and vary from Rear AC ducts to cruise control, fog lamps and Electronic Stability Program (ESP).

As per Tata’s official press release, the Hexa is based on the Impact Design philosophy and takes the design to the next level with a host of dual tone roof options along with multiple options of alloys on the Automatic, 4*4 and other trims, to bring out the bold yet stylish character of the SUV. The Hexa range starts at INR. 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Auto #HEXA #Tata #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.