Tata Motors rolls out 10,000th unit of new Safari

After the roll out of the 100th unit in February 2021, the last 9,900 units of the new Safari were rolled out in less than four months from the company's Pune plant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

PTI
July 27, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has rolled out the 10,000th unit of the new version of its SUV Safari.

Commenting on the feat, Tata Motors President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Shailesh Chandra said, "We have achieved this landmark during one of the toughest periods our country has endured in its long history."

There were restrictions imposed in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Safari in its new avatar combines Tata Motors' Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, the architecture derived from Land Rover's renowned D8 platform, he said adding the "brand is already leading the segment".

Chandra further said, "We will continue to keep our New Forever range refreshed catering to the ever-evolving needs of our customers."
PTI
first published: Jul 27, 2021 12:34 pm

