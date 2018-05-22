Tata Motors Q4 Preview: Profits could take a hit on JLR sales decline

A weak financial performance by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) may limit the surge in sales in the domestic market for Tata Motors, casting a shadow on its fourth-quarter results.

A Reuters poll of 14 analysts expects the maker of cars, trucks and luxury vehicles to post a 6.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in the consolidated net profit to Rs 4,041.5 crore, compared to Rs 4,336.43 crore posted in Q4FY17.

Tata Motors will declare its March quarter results on May 23.

The company, which is India’s largest automotive player by revenue, saw total JLR sales of 172,709 units during Q4FY18, a 4 percent decline from 179,531 units sold in Q417. The fall was primarily due to lower UK sales, and to a lesser extent lower sales in Europe. UK industry sales were down 12.4 percent in the quarter, more than explained by lower diesel sales.

Revenue from operations, as per the Reuters poll, is expected to grow to Rs 89,507.7 crore during Q4FY18, an increase of 13.66 percent compared to Rs 78,746.61 crore posted during Q4FY17.

Domestic cheer

Tata Motors' standalone sales posted a solid jump of 36 percent to 204,255 units in the fourth quarter, as against 150,448 units in the same period last year. Domestic sales were up 39 percent at 187,874 units from 135,416 units.

A standalone net profit of Rs 412 crore is expected for Q4FY18 compared to Rs 829 crore loss posted in Q4FY17. Revenue from operations is expected to grow to Rs 19,020 crore, an increase of 26 percent compared to Rs 15,092 crore posted in Q4FY17.

"Standalone margins are expected to improve 600 bps YoY. JLR’s margins are likely to be at 13.5 percent, lower 100 bps YoY, owing to expectations of an unfavourable product mix," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

A report by Kotak Institutional Equities stated, “We lower our FY2019-20E consolidated EPS estimates by 17-22 percent led by 6-7 percent cut in JLR UK volume estimates as we factor in growth slowdown in developed markets and 140-150 bps reduction in JLR’s EBITDA margin estimates largely due to lower volume assumptions and recent GBP appreciation versus USD”.