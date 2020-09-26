Tata Motors offers steep discounts on the Harrier in September: Here's how much you can save

A combination of three deals can help customers avail a huge price cut while purchasing the Tata Harrier. These include a customer discount, exchange benefit and corporate discount
The Tata Harrier is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 80,000 in September as Tata Motors looks to ramp up sales of its flagship offering as the festival season approaches.
A combination of deals can help you avail this huge price cut. Customers can avail a direct benefit of Rs 25,000, in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and up to Rs 15,000 as a corporate discount, Gaadiwaadi reported.
These deals are applicable on all models except the XZ+, XZA+ and the Dark edition, where the customer discount is not applicable. However, combining the other two deals can still save you Rs 55,000 on these trims, the report said.