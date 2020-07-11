App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors offering discounts upto Rs 80,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago

All of these cars have been updated to the latest BS-VI norms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors has authorised all of its dealerships to offer discounts and other benefits on almost all of Tata’s cars for the month of July.

With the exception of the Tata Altroz, the manufacturer’s premium hatchback, Tata is offering discounts and benefits up to Rs 80,000 on the Harrier, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago. All of these cars have been updated to the latest BS-VI norms.

The Tata Harrier receives a total benefit of Rs 80,000 including a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000.

Close

The Tata Nexon recently updated with cosmetic as well as feature upgrades. This compact SUV can fetch benefits of up to Rs 10,000 including corporate discounts and COVID warrior scheme. However, there are no cash discounts or exchange offers available.

The Tata Tigor was also updated slightly earlier this year along with a transition to the new emission norms. One can avail a total of Rs 50,000 worth benefits on the sedan which includes a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each.

The Tiago receives benefits of up to Rs 35,000. Despite its more expensive price in comparison to other hatchbacks in the segment, the Tiago already offers a pretty good value-for-money proposition.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Auto #Tata Motors #Technology

