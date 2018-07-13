App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors' Nano car will now only be built-to order after demand drops

Domestic sales of Tata Nano dropped to just three units versus 167 units in the year-ago month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors' small car Nano is now going to be built-to order, which means the car will be produced only if the manufacturing facility receives a confirmed order from a buyer, reports The Indian Express.

The “people’s car”, as Tata Motors branded it, was a brainchild of Ratan Tata, who envisaged giving a safer and more affordable alternative to families riding on two-wheelers. Just one unit of Nano was produced in June 2018 as against 275 units in June 2017. The domestic sales also dropped to just three units versus 167 units in the year-ago month. Its export has also turned to zero from 25 units in the same month last year, said Tata Motors in a regulatory filing.

Following this, it has been decided that Tata’s Sanand facility in Gujarat will now produce this model only when they receive a request from the company’s dealership. SN Barman, vice-president (sales, marketing and customer care), passenger vehicle unit, told the publication that if an order comes, the facility will supply the car either from its stock or by producing.

Facing a slump in demand of Nano, the company is now considering expanding the manufacturing facility to cater to the demand for its two other models — Tiago and Tigor.

related news

“With Tiago and Tigor, the company more is aggressive in production and keeping stock,” said Barman.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Auto #India #Tata Motors #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.