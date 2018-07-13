Tata Motors' Nano car will now only be built-to order after demand drops

Tata Motors' small car Nano is now going to be built-to order, which means the car will be produced only if the manufacturing facility receives a confirmed order from a buyer, reports The Indian Express.

The “people’s car”, as Tata Motors branded it, was a brainchild of Ratan Tata, who envisaged giving a safer and more affordable alternative to families riding on two-wheelers. Just one unit of Nano was produced in June 2018 as against 275 units in June 2017. The domestic sales also dropped to just three units versus 167 units in the year-ago month. Its export has also turned to zero from 25 units in the same month last year, said Tata Motors in a regulatory filing.

Following this, it has been decided that Tata’s Sanand facility in Gujarat will now produce this model only when they receive a request from the company’s dealership. SN Barman, vice-president (sales, marketing and customer care), passenger vehicle unit, told the publication that if an order comes, the facility will supply the car either from its stock or by producing.

Facing a slump in demand of Nano, the company is now considering expanding the manufacturing facility to cater to the demand for its two other models — Tiago and Tigor.

“With Tiago and Tigor, the company more is aggressive in production and keeping stock,” said Barman.

(With inputs from PTI)