Tata Motors launches Tigor EV with extended range; price starts at Rs 9.44 lakh

Tata Motors on October 9 launched Tigor EV with an extended range to cater to both fleet and personal segment customers with price starting at Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi after deducting government subsidies).
The vehicle, which now comes with 213 km of range, qualifies for incentives under the FAME II scheme for commercial usage.
The model, which comes in three trims, would be available across 30 cities.
"Tigor EV Extended Range model aptly addresses the requirements of longer range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers," Tata Motors Head-Sales Electric Vehicle Business Ashesh Dhar said in a statement.
The new version builds on the success of the earlier Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and government departments, he added.
"This launch reinforces our commitment towards sustainable mobility solutions in the country," Dhar said.The earlier version of Tigor EV used to come with a range of 142 km.