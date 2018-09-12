Tata Motors launches Tiago NRG at Rs 5.53 lakh

Two years after launching the Tiago, Tata Motors on September 12 launched the first derivative of the hatchback christened Tiago NRG at Rs 5.53 lakh (petrol ex-showroom Mumbai). The diesel version of the car is priced at Rs 6.38 lakh.

The NRG, which took a year for the company to develop, carries the basic design of the Tiago but certain changes to the exterior of the vehicle give it an SUV-crossover look. Powertrains (engine and transmission) remain the same - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.05 diesel - but have been finetuned for higher power.

Other additions include a dual tone colour scheme, new wheel arches, full black interiors, orange stitching, 5-inch touch screen from Harman integrated into an 8 speaker system. Roof rails add to the off-roading look.

Ground clearance has been raised giving the car a raised stance. It also offers dual airbags, ABS and EBD as standard. Reverse parking assists and follow me home headlamps complete the package.

Mayank Pareek, President (passenger vehicle business unit), Tata Motors, said, “Already 1.7 lakh Tiagos have been sold in 28 months. It is one of the few hatchbacks that has continuously grown despite being in its third year. We need to keep offering customers something new and exciting. The Tiago NRG is for those who are evolved, who like to go out and for whom mobility defines their personality”.

Sources say the company expects to sell around 1,000-1,200 units of the new car per month. Current Tiago volumes are around 8,000-9,000 per month.

Tata Motors will introduce four more products before Diwali including the derivative -called JTP - of the Tiago.

The NRG has been launched in three colours – Silver, Orange and White.