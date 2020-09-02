Tata Motors launches new Nexon variant; price starts at Rs 8.36 lakh

The new variant XM(S) of Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel and with two transmission options – manual and automated manual transmission (AMT), Tata Motors said in a release.
Tata Motors on Wednesday launched a new variant of its compact SUV Nexon, with premium features, at a starting price of Rs 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
"Keeping up with our commitment, we are elated to announce the launch of Nexon XM(S). A product that will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Passenger Business Vehicle Unit, Tata Motors.