you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors launches new Nexon KRAZ at Rs 7.57 lakh

The limited edition -- Nexon KRAZ -- comes with both manual and automatic versions priced at Rs 7.57 lakh and Rs 8.17 lakh respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors on September 9 said it has launched a new version of a special edition variant of its compact SUV Nexon, with price starting at Rs 7.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), to celebrate one lakh sales milestone of the model.

The limited edition -- Nexon KRAZ -- comes with both manual and automatic versions priced at Rs 7.57 lakh and Rs 8.17 lakh respectively.

"This is the second limited edition of Nexon, which comes after the resounding success of the earlier KRAZ edition, launched last year. In this new avatar, the Nexon KRAZ gets brilliant Tangerine colour highlights on both exteriors and interiors," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Head Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said in a statement.

The company is confident that the new KRAZ will attract a lot of young customers during the festive season this year, he added.

Nexon KRAZ comes powered with 1.5 litre diesel engine and 1.2 litre petrol powertrain mated with a 6-speed manual, automated manual AMT transmission.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #India #Tata Motors

