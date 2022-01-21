MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead. Join this insightful webinar now here
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Tata Motors launches latest range of passenger vehicles in Bhutan

The company said it has launched the product range in association with Samden Vehicles, an authorised distributor of passenger vehicles in Bhutan.

PTI
January 21, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
Tata Motors | Representative image

Tata Motors | Representative image

Tata Motors on Friday said it has launched its latest range of passenger vehicles in Bhutan.

The company said it has launched the product range in association with Samden Vehicles, an authorised distributor of passenger vehicles in Bhutan.

Tata Motors will retail the new generation Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and flagship SUV Safari in the neighbouring country.

Also Read: Tata Motors' passenger vehicles to see 'minimal' price hike as carmaker passes on some input costs

"Bhutan is an important market for our growth strategy. With the launch of our new generation of BS-VI passenger vehicles, we are all geared to claim our rightful place in the market,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Head International Business, Mayank Baldi said in a statement.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Bhutan #Business #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Jan 21, 2022 01:29 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.