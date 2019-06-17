Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

Tata Motors Monday launched automated manual transmission (AMT) versions of its compact sedan Tigor with price starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company has introduced two variants under its Tigor AMT range - XMA and XZA+, priced at Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 7.24 lakh, respectively, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2 litre petrol engine, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Tata Motors Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU) S N Barman said it is a part of the company's efforts to make product interventions to meet growing aspirations of its customers.

"This strategy also includes continuously expanding and strengthening our automatic portfolio. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the perfect combination of practicality and convenience these new additions have to offer," he added.

Tata Motors said XZA+ variant will be on the top manual trim XZ+ and will have features like the 7 inch touch screen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an 8 speaker sound system by Harman.

It will also have 15 inch diamond cut alloy wheels and auto-fold ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) with integrated LEDs.

Both variants offer driving modes, a Harman tuned music system with Bluetooth connectivity, reverse parking sensors, foldable rear armrest with cup holders.