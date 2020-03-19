Tata Motors is working on C-segment sedan Peregrine, weighs fastback design

Tata Motors has just confirmed that it is working on a mid-sized sedan codenamed Peregrine. The automaker has been busy over the past year with the launch of cars such as Altroz and Nexon EV as well as updating its lineup to comply with the latest emission norms. Now to bring the battle to the C-sedan segment, Tata Motors is getting ready to introduce Peregrine in the Indian market.

According to a report in Autocar, the styling will play a major role in differentiating Peregrine from its rivals. The company is looking at various styles including that of a fastback design where the roof slopes down towards the rear. A crossover design could also be considered with chunkier wheel arches and tyres while also taking inspiration from EVision that was showcased two years ago at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show.

“Today, we have Tigor and we need to expand the range beyond it. The ALFA architecture allows us to do that and that is something we will be looking to do in the near future,” Rajendra Petkar, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, was quoted as saying in the report.

Altroz was the first car in Tata’s lineup to sport the Agile, Light, Flexible, Advanced (ALFA) architecture and Petkar said that a sedan would just be a natural off-shoot of that architecture because of its ability to support cars with greater lengths and wheelbases.

Of course, Tata Motors has not shared any more details about the new car, but there is a good chance that in terms of the powertrain, the company could equip Peregrine with the 1.5-litre diesel or the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that does duty on Nexon. Now, whether it will be a hybrid or even offered an option (considering the ongoing shift to cleaner cars), will have to be seen.

Tata Motors has also refrained from giving any timeline on the car’s launch, but when it does, it will most likely go up against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris among others.