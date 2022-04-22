 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Tata Motors hands over 101 EVs to customers in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Apr 22, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

The deliveries comprised 70 units of Nexon SUVs and 31 Tigor sedans at an event held through Srilakshmi Auto Enterprises in Chennai.

Tata Motors | Representative image

Auto major Tata Motors on Friday gave away 101 electric vehicles to customers, hitting the milestone of the highest delivery made on a single day in Tamil Nadu.

The deliveries comprised 70 units of Nexon SUVs and 31 Tigor sedans at an event held through Srilakshmi Auto Enterprises in Chennai.

"It is heartening to see faster adoption of green mobility. We are proud to join the e-mobility movement. This will set an example for other states as well,” Tata Motors, Passenger Vehicles, Senior General Manager (network development and EV sales), Ramesh Dorairajan said in a company statement.

"Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join this green wave as we mobilise the nation to #EvolveToElectric,” he said.

PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #electric vehicle (EV) #Tamil Nadu #Tata Motor #Technology
first published: Apr 22, 2022 07:07 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.