    Tata Motors hands over 101 EVs to customers in Tamil Nadu

    The deliveries comprised 70 units of Nexon SUVs and 31 Tigor sedans at an event held through Srilakshmi Auto Enterprises in Chennai.

    PTI
    April 22, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
    Tata Motors | Representative image

    Auto major Tata Motors on Friday gave away 101 electric vehicles to customers, hitting the milestone of the highest delivery made on a single day in Tamil Nadu.

    "It is heartening to see faster adoption of green mobility. We are proud to join the e-mobility movement. This will set an example for other states as well,” Tata Motors, Passenger Vehicles, Senior General Manager (network development and EV sales), Ramesh Dorairajan said in a company statement.

    "Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join this green wave as we mobilise the nation to #EvolveToElectric,” he said.



    PTI
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 07:07 pm
