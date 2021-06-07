Tata Motors discontinues some diesel powered variants of Nexon SUV

The Tata Nexon keep getting minor updates every now and then. the latest is a new set of 5-spoke alloys.

Tata Motors has been changing and evolving the Nexon a little bit at a time. This evolution hasn’t stopped either. This time, however, instead of changing up the SUV, the company has decided to let go of some of the diesel variants.

According to auto forum Team-BHP, Tata is said to have to discontinue some of the diesel-powered variants of the Nexon. The report states that a dealer communication document was leaked informing them about the change.

The report states that the XE, XMA, XZ, and ZXA+ (S) trims will now be only offered with the petrol engine. Dealers have also stopped accepting orders for these variants, the report says.

The Tata Nexon was only recently updated with minor fixes here and there such as a new set of alloys and physical buttons removed and integrated into the infotainment system. Even the Tectonic Blue paint scheme has been removed from the lineup.

The SUV gets two engine options – a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol capable 0f 118 PS and 170 Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel engine capable of 108 PS of maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options also get two transmission options, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT automatic.

Prices for the Tata Nexon start at Rs 7.19 lakh for the entry variant and go up to Rs 12.95 lakh for the top-spec variant.