Tata Motors dealer offers free Honda scooter with Nexon, Tiago!

You go to buy a car, and come back with a car, and a scooter too.

That is what a Tata Motors dealer in Madhya Pradesh is offering. A free Honda scooter with the purchase of Nexon, Tiago and Tigor models under a promotional offer that will last till September 30.

While there have been consumer benefit offers including discounts to the extent of Rs 1.5 lakh from Tata Motors too on its models, the free scooter offer is purely by the MP dealer.

“The said offer is not a Tata Motors offer", clarified a Tata Motors spokesperson. Usually dealers offer free accessories, free insurance and registration and discounted packages of annual maintenance contracts.

Automotive dealers are the worst hit because the slowdown leading to closure of around 500 dealerships in the past 12 months across the country and across segments.

They are also challenged by reluctance of banks and other financial institutions to lend for working capital needs several dealers are forced to resort to stock clearance sale.

Bikes to goats

Giving away free Honda scooters is an unusual practice. But in 2017, a Hero Motocorp dealer from Tamil Nadu set a new benchmark when it was announced that he would give one goat for every Hero two-wheeler sold during the four days from October 11 to 14. Following enormous interest from consumers, the dealer had to call off the offer since it was proving to be difficult to procure that many goats.

Dealers of tractors are also known to have doled out offers wherein they have given away free budget motorcycles. In April, New Holland tractor dealer was offering free Bajaj Platina bike with a 47hp tractor.

Tiago and Nexon are top-selling models for Tata Motors generating more than 70 percent of its total domestic volumes. However, with the prolonged slowdown in retail off-take, the two models are carrying unusually high discounts.

On September 14 Tata Motors launched a promotional campaign under ‘Festival of Cars’. Under this, the company is offering the Tigor compact sedan at Rs 1.15 lakh benefit scheme, the Nexon with Rs 85,000 benefit scheme, the Harrier with Rs 50,000 benefit scheme, Tiago with Rs 70,000 benefit scheme and the Hexa with Rs 1.5 lakh benefit scheme.