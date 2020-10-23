172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|tata-motors-bags-supply-order-for-6413-tata-ace-gold-mini-trucks-from-andhra-govt-6006091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors bags supply order for 6,413 Tata Ace Gold mini trucks from Andhra Pradesh govt

The company won the supply mandate after the Ace Gold Gold emerged as the top bidder for its low cost of operations and durability, among others, Tata Motors said in a release.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Friday said it has bagged a supply order for 6,413 Tata Ace Gold mini trucks from the Andhra Pradesh government.

The company won the supply mandate after the Ace Gold Gold emerged as the top bidder for its low cost of operations and durability, among others, Tata Motors said in a release.

Tata Motors has bagged the order for 6,413 vehicles from the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation, the company said.

Close

It added that the fully-built Tata Gold Ace mini trucks are to be used as mobile-dispensing units for the doorstep delivery of supplies in Andhra Pradesh, and will be customised to suit the application.

"We’re delighted to be associated with Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation. It is one of the most prestigious orders we have won till now, and we will not only be delivering the customised, fully-built Ace Gold mini trucks but also be helping the corporation in the comprehensive maintenance of the vehicles,” said Vinay Pathak, vice-president (product line, SCV and PU) at Tata Motors.

Tata Motors’ upgraded range of BS-VI vehicles are well received by the customers both by the private owners as well as the government bodies, he added.

Tata Ace Gold is available in diesel, petrol and CNG BS-IV-compliant engine options.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Auto #Business #Tata Ace gold #Tata Motors #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.