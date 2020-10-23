172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|tata-motors-bags-order-for-6413-ace-vehicles-from-ap-civil-supplies-corpn-6006091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors bags order for 6,413 Tata Ace Gold vehicles from AP Civil Supplies Corporation

The custom-built vehicles are meant to be used by the Corporation for the proposed door-to-door delivery of essential commodities to beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System.

Tata Motors on Friday said it has secured an order from the Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies has secured an order from the Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation for supply of 6,413 Tata Ace Gold vehicles.

The custom-built vehicles are meant to be used by the Corporation for the proposed door-to-door delivery of essential commodities to beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System.

The state government plans to launch door delivery of PDS items across the state from December.

Tata said it won the bid through the Union Commerce Ministry's Government e-Marketplace. Tata Motors Vice-President (Product Line) Vinay Pathak said in a release that they would be delivering customised, fully-built Ace Gold mini trucks, meeting the BS6 standards, to the state government soon.

Though the company did not disclose the price, the state government said Tata quoted a price of Rs 5,72,539 per vehicle, reducing it from Rs 6.60 lakh through a reverse bidding process.

In a press release, the government, however, said it was purchasing 9,260 vehicles from Tata at a total cost of Rs 550.78 crore, saving Rs 63 crore through reverse bidding.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Auto #Business #Tata Ace gold #Tata Motors #Technology

