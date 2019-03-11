Tata Motors bags Gujarat State Roadways' order for 1,045 buses

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle player on March 11 announced they have bagged an order for 1,045 buses from Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

Rival Ashok Leyland also recently announced an order win for 1,290 buses from GSRTC. The two companies are fighting for the biggest share especially for contracts from state transport undertakings.

The latest order is part of an order for over 2,500 units received by Tata Motors from institutional customers. The order also comprises of 1,000 Winger ambulances from National Health Mission (NRHM), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal and Haryana.

Girish Wagh, President- CVBU, Tata Motors, said, “The demand for public transportation is rapidly increasing in India with government’s thrust towards providing a smart, safe and convenient mode of commute to the citizens. Tata Motors acknowledges the forward thinking and proactive approach of various STUs and the bus body regulatory institutes for providing such contemporary buses to passengers."

Ashok Leyland is the market leader in the bus segment with a share of 42 percent followed by Tata Motors with a share of 37 percent, as per data from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers. The bus segment recorded a growth of 9 percent during the April-January period.

In January this year Ashok Leyland said it will increase its share in the supply of buses to the state transport undertakings (STU) to 50 percent this year. On January 9, the company received an order for 2,580 units from three state-owned transport corporations collectively valued at Rs 300-390 crore.

The traditional market share of STUs in the total bus pie of India had been at 25-26 percent. It was even higher ten years ago when the transport routes were controlled exclusively by the state undertakings. After the privatisation of STUs overall demand from them dropped.

This is the first major order for Tata Motors for the conventional bus variant. The company has been very active on the electric vehicles front bagging several contracts over the last year. The latest was for the supply of 40 electric buses to Indore, city transport service.