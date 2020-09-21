172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|tata-motors-announces-limited-period-subscription-offer-for-electric-suv-nexon-5867611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors announces limited-period subscription offer for electric SUV Nexon

The subscription offer can be availed till November 30, Tata Motors said in a release. The offer is ideal for customers preferring 'usership' over ownership, said Pankaj Jhunja, head (mobility services) at Tata Motors.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Monday announced a new limited-period subscription offer for its electric SUV Nexon, under which a customer can lease the vehicle at an all-inclusive fixed rental of Rs 34,900 per month.

The offer, which is available only for the first 100 customers and for tenures between 12 months to 24 months and 36 months, can be availed till November 30, Tata Motors said in a release.

This service is being offered in Delhi-NCR Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, it said. The company added that following the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle.

Close

"Our new 'electrifying subscription' offer is designed with an aim to make EVs (electric vehicles) even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens," said Pankaj Jhunja, head (mobility services) at Tata Motors.

He added that it is ideal for customers preferring 'usership' over ownership amid the rapidly growing phenomenon of shared economy.

Offered in partnership with Orix Auto, this subscription package includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24x7 roadside assistance and free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery, Tata Motors said.

Moreover, customers will also get a complimentary personal EV charger that can be installed at their home or office, it added.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #Auto #Business #electric vehicle (EV) #Tata Motors #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.