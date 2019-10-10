App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata launches Tigor EV with an extended range

The enhanced Tigor EV is sold alongside the standard Tigor EV, which is still reserved for fleet owners.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Motors recently launched the Tigor EV with a longer range. The enhanced electric vehicle is also available for the general public, as the previous iteration was reserved for fleet owners.

The enhanced Tigor EV is sold alongside the standard Tigor EV, which is still reserved for fleet owners. The updated sedan is available in three variants including the XE+, XM+ and XT+. The + indicates the variants with a longer range.

Tata has continued with the standard Tigor EV’s motor, which makes 41PS of maximum power and 105Nm of continuous torque. The updated sedan, however, gets a 21.5kWh battery pack, as opposed to the previous 16.2kWh unit. This bigger battery gives the car a range of 213km on a single charge, as per ARAI.

The Tigor EV supports charging from fast chargers as well as a normal AC charger. Tata Motors has currently installed 85 chargers across 13 cities in nine states, with plans to install 300 fast chargers across the country by the end of next year.

related news

The company is offering a standard warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh kilometres with the updated Tigor EV. The sedan is also expected to encourage and improve electric vehicle sales in the private consumer market. The enhanced Tigor EV has a price tag of Rs 9.44 lakh (Ex-showroom).

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Auto #Tata #Technology #trends

