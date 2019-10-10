Tata launches Tigor EV with an extended range

Tata Motors recently launched the Tigor EV with a longer range. The enhanced electric vehicle is also available for the general public, as the previous iteration was reserved for fleet owners.

The enhanced Tigor EV is sold alongside the standard Tigor EV, which is still reserved for fleet owners. The updated sedan is available in three variants including the XE+, XM+ and XT+. The + indicates the variants with a longer range.

Tata has continued with the standard Tigor EV’s motor, which makes 41PS of maximum power and 105Nm of continuous torque. The updated sedan, however, gets a 21.5kWh battery pack, as opposed to the previous 16.2kWh unit. This bigger battery gives the car a range of 213km on a single charge, as per ARAI.

The Tigor EV supports charging from fast chargers as well as a normal AC charger. Tata Motors has currently installed 85 chargers across 13 cities in nine states, with plans to install 300 fast chargers across the country by the end of next year.