Tata Hornbill: A look at the micro-SUV from Tata's stable

Throughout the history of the SUV segment, companies have shifted from making humongous, road commanding giants, to compact, powerful yet spacious multi-purpose vehicles.

Now, a new segment has arisen, the micro-SUV. Essentially a shrunken SUV in nature, a micro-SUV is the answer to “Small is the new big”.

And Tata is on a roll in this segment, it has added one more car to its repertoire, the Hornbill.

Based on the futuristic 45X, the Hornbill aims at redefining the micro-SUV segment.

Here is a list of reasons why it can do that:

1. Lineage

Positioned neatly between the 45X and the Nexon, the Hornbill has a great legacy it acquires from equally competent siblings already on the roads. Along with Tata’s legacy, the Hornbill s expected to compete with Mahindra’s KUV100, among others.

2. Comfort

Although not much is revealed at this point, it could be safe to assume that the Hornbill could share the interior features of its elder sibling - the Harrier. Built on the 45X chassis, the Hornbill is prone to borrowing elements from its siblings, albeit fit to finish.

3. Performance

The Hornbill is expected to carry Tata’s trademark 1.2L, three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor, which produces a measly 85 Ps and 140 Nm of torque. Whether it will be tuned to suit the micro-SUV better, or not, is under wraps as of now.

4. Design

Hornbill will carry the well-received and critically appreciated ‘Impact Design 2.0’ styling that made its debut on the Harrier. It will also have a more upright stance than the Nexon and overall less-rounded proportions to give it a distinct SUV look.

5. Features

The Hornbill is expected to sport the best of features like DRL’s, LED headlamps, and alloy wheels, among others. How technologically advanced it will be concerning rider aids and passenger comfort is still unknown.

Overall the Hornbill seems to be a promising contender and a satisfactory addition to Tata’s lineup. It will be interesting to see how it will fare against its rivals.