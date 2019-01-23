Tata Harrier launch highlights: Tata Harrier SUV launched at starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh

Live now
Tata Harrier prices announced
Event to start shortly
Tata Motors to launch Harrier today
So recapping, we have one of the safest SUVs in the Indian market today in four trim levels and five colour options. Featuring a 2-litre Kryotec turbocharged engine, the Harrier gets a 6-speed manual transmission with three driving modes and a terrain response system for different driving conditions. The SUV also boasts some of the best interiors that Tata has to offer including a 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 9-speaker audio system from JBL.
The Tata Harrier will be available in five colour options -- Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold, Ariel Silver, Telesto Grey and Orcus White.
The SUV is one of the safest in its category with an electronic stability programme that Tata has furnished with 14 additional functionalities along with six airbags and range of other safety features, including ABS, EBD, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Roll Over Mitigation among others.
The Tata Harrier underwent 300 real-life crash scenarios and has been tested for over 2.2 million kilometres throughout the country.
The Harrier gets three drive modes - City, Sport and Eco and is married to Tata Terrain Response system to drive in Normal, Wet and Rough conditions.
Armed with Tata Motor's best, the Harrier sports a massive 8.8 inch touchscree infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a 9-speaker JBL audio setup with subwoofer, a multifunctional steering wheel, height adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control and a cooled glovebox.
And the prices are finally out. The Harrier will be available in four variants at a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh.
The Tata Harrier launch event has begun and as it stands now, the only thing we do not know are the prices
The SUV is only expected to feature a 6-speed manual transmission upon launch. An automatic gearbox sourced from Hyundai is expected later in the year along with a petrol variant for the SUV. Tata has also confirmed a 7-seater variant of the Harrier in 2019.
On the interiors front, the Harrier is a premium SUV and is expected to get the best that Tata can offer. A twin-screen set-up, an 8.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9-speaker audio unit from JBL and auto climate control with rear-AC vents can be expected.
The launch event is expected to start shortly. Follow the live updates here.
Bookings have been underway for a little over three months now, so expect a slight waiting period if you decide to buy the SUV today after prices are revealed.
The Harrier will also debut the all-new 4-cylinder Kryotec 2-litre engine derived from the Multijet II that powers the Jeep Compass. This diesel powerplant is capable of churning out 140 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.
The Harrier is built around Tata's Impact Design 2.0. The SUV carries forward a lot of the design features from the concept car, that H5X that was showcased at the Auto Expo last year. The same slit-like headlamp and grille has been incorporated into the car. The slits, of course, will function as the DRLs while the main headlamp unit has been integrated lower into the fog lamp cluster.
Tata is getting ready to launch its most awaited flagship SUV, the Tata Harrier today. The SUV is built on Tata's all-new OMEGARC modular platform and a lot of details have already been announced, Tata will announce prices today. Catch the latest updates here.