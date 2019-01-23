Tata Harrier launch today: All you need to know about the SUV

One of the most awaited SUVs in India, the Tata Harrier is finally set for its launch today, January 23. Thanks to the ample supply of teasers, spy shots and leaked details, there is quite a lot we know of the upcoming SUV.

First up, powertrain. As far as we know, the Harrier will only be offered as a 5-seater with a diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission at launch which will be streamed live here.

The all-new 4-cylinder Kryotec 2-litre turbocharged motor is derived from the Multijet II that powers the Jeep Compass. The powerplant is capable of churning out 140 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Tata has said that a 7-seater Harrier is also on the cards later this year. There is also expectations of a petrol variant along with an automatic transmission option.

The Harrier is built around Tata's Impact Design 2.0. The SUV carries forward a lot of the design features from the concept car, that H5X that was showcased at the Auto Expo last year. The same slit-like headlamp and grille has been incorporated into the car. The slits, of course, will function as the DRLs while the main headlamp unit has been integrated lower into the fog lamp cluster.

The large wheels, aggressively contoured side profile along with a sloping roofline has also been carried forward. The Harrier also gets a faux scuff plate at both ends to round off its SUV design.

On the interiors front, the Harrier is a premium SUV and expected to get the best that Tata can offer. A twin-screen set-up, an 8.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9-speaker audio unit from JBL and auto climate control with rear-AC vents can be expected. Safety features including ABS, cruise control, traction control, electronic stability programme and electronic brake force distribution will also be available.

Prices will be announced at the launch on January 22 and if it is priced anywhere near what we expect, it will far outclass most of SUVs in its segment. The Harrier will mainly rival the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Tucson and the Mahindra XUV500.