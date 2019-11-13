Tata Group still looking to partner with Geely, BMW for Jaguar Land Rover: Report

Tata Group has approached Germany’s BMW AG and China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to partner for its Jaguar Land Rover auto business, Bloomberg reported.

The company is looking for partners to save cost and share the burden of investments towards electric vehicles (EVs) and may approach other potential partners depending on Geely and BMW’s responsiveness, the sources added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Geely refuted discussions with Tata or JLR while Tata and BMW declined ET’s queries.

A collaboration with Geely or any Chinese automaker would be highly beneficial for JLR as it had a $3.9 billion write-down in the country this fiscal. While BMW already has engines and electric drive ties with JLR. In August, however, BMW already ruled out investment in JLR.

Any deal, nevertheless, would be limited to a partnership as Tata has no plans to sell the JLR brand, Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran asserted in October.

The global economic slowdown has hit automakers hard, and the deal-making has picked up as companies look at creative collaborations even with rivals to keep the wheel turning. Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co., PSA Group (Peugeot) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are among examples.

Tata Group has been looking for potential JLR partners for a while now, but it does not have any plans to divest its stake.