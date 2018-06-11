Tata celebrates 150 years with bonanza for customers; offers benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh on all cars

Commemorating 150 years of the Tata Group, Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh, insurance at Re. 1, special exchange bonus and many more benefits on its entire range of passenger vehicles, for a limited period, till June 25, 2018.

SN Barman VP – Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, PV business, Tata Motors, said, “Throughout the years, Tata Motors has continuously striven to meet the customers’ expectations and offer them with a joyous experience while purchasing a car. On the blissful occasion of the 150th anniversary of our Group, we wish to strengthen the bond of happiness amongst our customers through many beneficial offers this month.”

These benefits are being offered on the entire range of passenger vehicles, including the blockbuster Tata Tiago and SUV Tata Nexon.

In the financial year 2017-18, the passenger vehicle industry saw an overall growth of around 7 percent. Tata Motors ended the FY18 with a growth of 22 percent way above the industry average.

Internationally, Tata vehicles, both commercial and passenger, are sold in countries across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.