App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata celebrates 150 years with bonanza for customers; offers benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh on all cars

These benefits are being offered on the entire range of passenger vehicles, including the blockbuster Tata Tiago and SUV Tata Nexon

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Commemorating 150 years of the Tata Group, Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh, insurance at Re. 1, special exchange bonus and many more benefits on its entire range of passenger vehicles, for a limited period, till June 25, 2018.

SN Barman VP – Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, PV business, Tata Motors,  said, “Throughout the years, Tata Motors has continuously striven to meet the customers’ expectations and offer them with a joyous experience while purchasing a car. On the blissful occasion of the 150th anniversary of our Group, we wish to strengthen the bond of happiness amongst our customers through many beneficial offers this month.”

These benefits are being offered on the entire range of passenger vehicles, including the blockbuster Tata Tiago and SUV Tata Nexon.

In the financial year 2017-18, the passenger vehicle industry saw an overall growth of around 7 percent. Tata Motors ended the FY18 with a growth of 22 percent way above the industry average.

 

Internationally, Tata vehicles, both commercial and passenger, are sold in countries across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:23 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Tata

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.