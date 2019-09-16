Tata Altroz's interiors spied: What's on offer?

Just before its upcoming launch, Tata Motors’ latest offering in the premium hatchback segment, the Altroz, was recently spotted again. This time, the interiors were photographed which give us a clear idea of what the hot hatch is offering.

As per a report by Zigwheels, the Indian automobile manufacturer has retained most of its concept from the pre-production Altroz which was showcased at Geneva.

The spy shots reveal that the car is equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel, which is equipped with cruise control and media control buttons. It also gets a semi-analogue instrument cluster, with a digital tachometer and MID.

Tata has equipped the Altroz with a 7-inch infotainment system, while the cabin is decked in a dual-tone colour scheme with blue ambient lighting. In a previous teaser released by Tata, the Altroz was shown with front doors that can open to 90 degrees. The video also hinted at a Google assistant logo, which could indicate voice-assisted features.

Mechanically, the Altroz is expected to be offered with two petrol and one diesel engine options. Tata is expected to borrow the 1.5-litre diesel engine from Nexon which makes 110PS of maximum power. However, the company could detune the engine to make 220Nm of peak torque, as opposed to Nexon’s 260Nm.

It could also borrow the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbocharged, as well as Tiago’s naturally aspirated petrol engines. The Nexon’s petrol motor makes 100PS and 140Nm, while Tiago’s engine makes 85PS and 114Nm. Gearbox options could include a 5-speed manual as standard, along with an AMT option for the petrol engines.