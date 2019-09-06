Tata Altroz spotted sans camouflage; to be launched soon

Tata has already confirmed that the Altroz will be the official car for the 2020 Mumbai Marathon which will be held on January 19.
Tata’s upcoming hatchback , the Altroz was recently spotted on the Indian roads ahead of its launch. The car marks the debut of the Indian automobile giant in the premium hatchback segment and is scheduled for a launch later this year.
Tata has already confirmed that the Altroz will be the official car for the 2020 Mumbai Marathon which will be held on January 19. Hence it can be safely assumed that the car will be launched before that.
The spy shots confirm that Altroz has adhered to its IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy on which the Harrier SUV is based. It carries forward most of its elements which were showcased at the Geneva Motor Show.
Tata has equipped the interiors with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, along with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, rear AC vents, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), a fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, automatic headlamps, and automatic wipers.
The powertrain options have not been revealed by the company yet, but it is expected that the car will be offered with two engine options. These could include a 3-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit. Power figures have not been revealed yet, but both the engines are expected to be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Tata could also offer an AMT option in the future.The Altroz is expected to be launched prior to Diwali 2019. It will be pitted against Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Maruti Baleno, and Toyota Glanza, among others. It is expected to be priced competitively, though official figures have not been revealed yet.