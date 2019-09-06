App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Altroz spotted sans camouflage; to be launched soon

Tata has already confirmed that the Altroz will be the official car for the 2020 Mumbai Marathon which will be held on January 19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata’s upcoming hatchback , the Altroz was recently spotted on the Indian roads ahead of its launch. The car marks the debut of the Indian automobile giant in the premium hatchback segment and is scheduled for a launch later this year.

Tata has already confirmed that the Altroz will be the official car for the 2020 Mumbai Marathon which will be held on January 19. Hence it can be safely assumed that the car will be launched before that.

The spy shots confirm that Altroz has adhered to its IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy on which the Harrier SUV is based. It carries forward most of its elements which were showcased at the Geneva Motor Show.

Close

Tata has equipped the interiors with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, along with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, rear AC vents, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), a fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, automatic headlamps, and automatic wipers.

related news

The powertrain options have not been revealed by the company yet, but it is expected that the car will be offered with two engine options. These could include a 3-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit. Power figures have not been revealed yet, but both the engines are expected to be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Tata could also offer an AMT option in the future.

The Altroz is expected to be launched prior to Diwali 2019. It will be pitted against Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Maruti Baleno, and Toyota Glanza, among others. It is expected to be priced competitively, though official figures have not been revealed yet.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 6, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Altroz #Auto #Tata #Technology #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.