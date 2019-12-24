Tata Altroz launch confirmed on January 22 - here's what we expect

Tata Motors is gearing up to make its debut in the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz. The Indian automobile manufacturer recently confirmed that the car will be launched on January 22.

As per a report by Zigwheels, Tata Motors CEO Guenter Butschek revealed the launch date along with other details, except the price. The company has begun accepting bookings for the car since December 4 for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It will be offered in five variants and four customisation packs that can be configured and booked online.

The Altroz will be offered with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder engine which also powers the Tiago. It makes 89PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. Another engine on offer is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit from the Nexon. It makes 90PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata has equipped the car with ambient lighting, a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, a 6-speaker Harman sound system, a coloured multi-info display, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, and automatic headlamps and wipers.