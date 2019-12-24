App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Altroz launch confirmed on January 22 - here's what we expect

The Altroz will be offered with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder engine which also powers the Tiago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors is gearing up to make its debut in the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz. The Indian automobile manufacturer recently confirmed that the car will be launched on January 22.

As per a report by Zigwheels, Tata Motors CEO Guenter Butschek revealed the launch date along with other details, except the price. The company has begun accepting bookings for the car since December 4 for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It will be offered in five variants and four customisation packs that can be configured and booked online.

The Altroz will be offered with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder engine which also powers the Tiago. It makes 89PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. Another engine on offer is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit from the Nexon. It makes 90PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Close

Tata has equipped the car with ambient lighting, a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, a 6-speaker Harman sound system, a coloured multi-info display, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, and automatic headlamps and wipers.

related news

It will be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza. It is expected to have a price range of Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #Altroz #Auto #Tata #Technology #trends

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.