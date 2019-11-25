App
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Altroz confirmed in January 2020: What to expect?

The latest teaser shows us further details of the upcoming hatchback, such as the fog lamps on the front bumper and its general silhouette.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Since the Altroz was first teased a while ago, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the latest hatchback in the Indian market. The Indian carmaker recently released a teaser on its website which confirms that its arrival date has been pushed to January 2020.

The latest teaser shows us further details of the upcoming hatchback, such as the fog lamps on the front bumper and its general silhouette. The car can also be spotted in a soft-focus as a reflection against a building window.

Tata is expected to equip the Altroz with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Tiago hatchback as well as a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit from the Nexon. The Altroz could also be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Nexon.

The hatchback was confirmed to be derived from its 45X concept form first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The company also showcased a fully electric version of the Altroz at the Geneva Motor Show this year, though its specifications were not revealed. However, it can be safely assumed that the company will be using its latest Ziptron technology for the fully electric hatchback.

Tata should unveil the Altroz at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020, which could be followed by a launch in February. The hatchback will be pitted against the Honda Jazz, the Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20, among others. It is expected to have a price range between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 01:16 pm

tags #Altroz #Auto #Tata #Technology #trends

