Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variant with DCT spotted; to launch later this year

The new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Tata Altroz could debut during the festive period in India between August and October.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
The car gets two engine options – a BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that makes 86 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and a 113 Nm of peak torque at 3300 rpm. The BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre Revotorq turbocharged diesel makes 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torqu between 1,250 and 3,000 rpm. (Image source: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has been testing a new turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz hatchback that was launched  so it is not wonder that spy shots of the new car have already surfaced online.

Tests on the turbo-petrol Altroz were started by Tata Motors as early as December, 2019 according to the report. Auto publication, Carwale says that the upcoming variant will also feature DCT as an option alongside the 5-speed manual transmission that is already available.

For the uninitiated, dual-clutch transmission gearboxes tend to offer faster shifting and better throttle responses (in most scenarios) as compared to other automatic transmission options like continuously variable transmission (CVT) or automated manual transmission (AMT).

Close

The new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Tata Altroz could debut during the festive period in India between August and October. The test-mule that was spied was completely covered in camouflage, but it didn't look like there were any significant changes to the exteriors. A sticker on the windshield revealed that the Altroz will have a 1.2 VGTC BS-VI engine which is expected to be the same as the Nexon, but in a different state of tune.

The 1.2 turbo-petrol engine of the Altroz could churn out up to 100 PS of maximum power and between 140 Nm of peak torque as showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Considering this will be the highest engine variant expect a mildly higher price tag compared to the other engine options.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Auto #Tata #Tata Altroz #Tata Motors #Technology #trends

