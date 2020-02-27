Tata Altroz 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variant with DCT spotted; to launch later this year

The new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Tata Altroz could debut during the festive period in India between August and October.
Tata Motors has been testing a new turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz hatchback that was launched so it is not wonder that spy shots of the new car have already surfaced online.
Tests on the turbo-petrol Altroz were started by Tata Motors as early as December, 2019 according to the report. Auto publication, Carwale says that the upcoming variant will also feature DCT as an option alongside the 5-speed manual transmission that is already available.
For the uninitiated, dual-clutch transmission gearboxes tend to offer faster shifting and better throttle responses (in most scenarios) as compared to other automatic transmission options like continuously variable transmission (CVT) or automated manual transmission (AMT).
The new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Tata Altroz could debut during the festive period in India between August and October. The test-mule that was spied was completely covered in camouflage, but it didn't look like there were any significant changes to the exteriors. A sticker on the windshield revealed that the Altroz will have a 1.2 VGTC BS-VI engine which is expected to be the same as the Nexon, but in a different state of tune.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.