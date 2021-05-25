MARKET NEWS

Tamil Nadu govt supervision needed at Renault Nissan plant, says Madras HC

The court also ordered Renault Nissan Automotive to submit the production details after the reduction of shifts from three to two.

IANS
May 25, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST

The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to have some sort of supervision at Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd so that the workmen are not forced to work risking their health.

The court also ordered Renault Nissan Automotive to submit the production details after the reduction of shifts from three to two.

Also Read: COVID fallout: Hyundai shuts Tamil Nadu plant, Renault-Nissan workers protest over COVID-19 norms being flouted

Hearing a case filed by Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS), the court on Monday said: "It is imperative that some kind of supervision be maintained by the State through the appropriate officers so that the workmen at Renault are not forced to work in conditions that may put their health in danger."

The RNITS had complained to the court that Renault Nissan Automotive is seeking to take advantage of the exemption granted by the Tamil Nadu government without even bringing down the level of production to only so much as may be necessary to meet the export commitments.

The workers union also complained about lack of supervision of the current conditions at work by any government official, whether from the Directorate of Industrial Safety or the appropriate authorities under the Factories Act.

The court also asked Renault Nissan Automotive to indicate whether the production has been reduced after reducing the number of shifts from three to two.

The court said the conversion of three shifts to two may be meaningless if the overall number of workmen continues to be the same.

"It will be open to the employer to furnish the further details by way of a supplementary affidavit be filed before the matter is taken up next,a the Court ordered.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.