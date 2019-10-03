App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tacita unveils electric cruiser with manual gearbox!

Considering electric vehicles lose their internal combustion engine (ICE) completely, they are generally gearless.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Italian electric motorcycle manufacturer Tacita recently unveiled its latest offering in the electric cruiser segment, the T-Cruise. Though the T-Cruise poses as a standard fully electric motorcycle, it is quite different from everyone else in a peculiar way.

Considering electric vehicles lose their internal combustion engine (ICE) completely, they are generally gearless. However, Tacita has gone an unusual path, as it is offering the motorcycle with two gearbox options!

The T-Cruise is available with either a 2-speed or a 5-speed manual gearbox. These gears assist the motor in spinning faster so so as to offer faster acceleration. However, due to the presence of a manual gearbox, the T-Cruise has an ex-showroom base price of Rs 9.26 lakh ($13,100) while the top trim goes for Rs 14.91 lakh.

Close

Tacita is offering the T-Cruise with either a 1kW, 27kW, 34kW or a 44kW motor. These motors can be paired to either a 9kWh battery or an 18kWh battery pack. The smaller battery pack offers a range of 112 km, while the bigger battery goes for 220 km.

related news

The company has not officially announced its plans to launch the motorcycle in India. However, considering the growing market for electric motorcycles and new launches happening frequently, it can be expected to hit the Indian shores in the near future.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Auto #T-Cruise #Tacita #Technology #trends

