Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzuki unveils GSX-R1000R in new, racier Moto GP-inspired livery

The new paint scheme celebrates the 60th anniversary of its first motorcycling title and is on display on Suzuki’s virtual motorcycle show

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Just last month, Suzuki introduced a new paint scheme for its race bike, the GSX-RR. This bike was to compete at the Moto GP, but as we all know, it’s been cancelled thanks to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

Suzuki has now given the new Ecstar livery to the Suzuki GSX-R1000R. The new paint scheme celebrates the 60th anniversary of its first motorcycling title and is on display on Suzuki’s virtual motorcycle show. The new blue and silver livery is expected to be made available alongside its other paint schemes and is not replacing any of them.

Under the hood, there have been no changes made. The GSX-R1000R is powered by a 999cc inline-four motor, churning out 197 PS of power and 117 Nm of peak torque. The bike gets an electronically limited top-speed of 299 km/h. It also gets an inertial measurement unknit (IMU) and provides lean-sensitive traction control.

The current-gen Suzuki GSX-R1000R was launched in India back in 2017, but was pulled out soon after. Internationally, while the bike is still available, it still has to be upgraded to the latest Euro-V norms. Whether the bike will come back to India is yet to be seen, but we only expect to see it once the upgrade happens, given that the new BS-VI emission norms have come into effect.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 05:08 pm

