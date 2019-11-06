Suzuki unveils all-new V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 XT at EICMA 2019

Rumours abound about Suzuki working on their latest flagship motorcycle and EICMA 2019 is the time they have chosen to show it off. The company has finally taken the wraps off their new adventure bike, the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 XT.

The new bike takes inspiration from the old DR Big and DR-Z bikes. It's got a slightly old school look to it with fairly squared off lines, large side fenders, a square headlamp unit and a flyscreen tall enough to hide your helmet behind. The new bike, however, gets a split-seat setup and a rider's seat that is adjustable by up to 20 mm.

The V-Strom 1050 and 1050 XT is essentially an update on the V-Strom 1000. While it does carry forward the same 1,037cc V-twin engine, power figures have been upped to 107 PS and 100 Nm of peak torque. The new engine is also Euro V compliant.

The chassis and suspension is carried forward from the older V-Strom 1000 too. While both variants gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, the 1050 is road biased with alloy rims and the more off-road focused 1050 XT gets wire-spoke wheels that support tubeless tyres.

As for electronics, the V-Strom 1050 bikes get a digital instrument cluster. The XT also gets a wider set of electronic rider aids. For example, a six-way three-axis Bosch inertial measurement unit gives the XT features like hill hold, descent control, cornering brake control and a load dependent brake force control. The 1050 XT also gets cruise control while three riding modes and traction control come standard on both variants.