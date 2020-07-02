Suzuki unveils ACross SUV based on the Toyota RAV4

Suzuki has just unveiled the ACross SUV. Based completely on the Toyota RAV4, under the collaborative agreement between Toyota and Suzuki, the ACross will be launched international within the next few months.

Even though the ACross will be based on the RAV4, design wise, it will be more similar to the upcoming Toyota Corolla Cross. In terms of dimensions, it compares very closely to the RAV4. It gets a 4,635 mm length, 1,855 mm width and 1,690 mm height. Wheelbase is measured at 2,690 mm and a boot space of 490 litres, with seating enough for five people.

Powering the ACross will be the same powertrain that is in use in the RAV4. This means a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine that can produce 175 PS on its own. This is then mated to an electric powertrain at each end. The front axle sees an output of 182 PS and 270 Nm and a 54 PS/121 Nm motor powers the rear. The combined output numbers haven’t been announced, but the SUV is capable of reaching a top speed of 180 kph.

On the inside, alongside a few minor changes, the ACross is very similar to the RAV4. The ACross also gets one of biggest infotainment displays at nine inches.

Whether the ACross will come to India? That seems pretty unlikely. In India, Maruti Suzuki supplies models to Toyota like the Baleno for the Glanza and next in line will be the Vitara Brezza being sold as the Toyota Urban Cruiser.