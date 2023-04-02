Suzuki Motorcycle sales jump 49% to 97,584 units in March

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India has posted a 49 per cent jump in its vehicle sales at 97,584 units in March over the same month of 2022, the company said on Sunday.

The company sold 73,069 units in the domestic market and exported 24,515 units in the previous month, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SIMPL) said in the statement. SMIPL sold a total of 65,495 vehicles in March 2022.

For the full fiscal 2022-23, the total sales were up 24.3 per cent at 9,38,371 units from 754,938 units retailed in the financial year that ended March 31, 2022, the company said.

”Suzuki Motorcycle India was able to attain a remarkable sales achievement in March by registering the highest ever monthly sales of 97,584 units. This translated to a year-on-year growth of 49 per cent as compared to March 2022," said Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President for sales, marketing and after-sales at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd.

PTI