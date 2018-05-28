Suzuki Motorcycle launches Gixxer ABS variant at Rs 87,250

Suzuki Motorcycle India today launched a new variant of its 155 cc bike Gixxer with anti-lock braking system (ABS), priced at Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom Delhi). "The ABS option allows us to improve on an already exciting riding experience for our Gixxer customers. The Gixxer series is an important cog of our India product-strategy," Suzuki Motorcycle India EVP Sales and Marketing Sajeev Rajasekharan said in a statement.

With enhancements like ABS, the company will continue to improve on the value-proposition it offers to its customers, he added.

The Gixxer ABS variant comes fitted with a front wheel speed sensor to detect wheel speed for better stability and controlled braking force.