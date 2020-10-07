172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|suzuki-motorcycle-launches-bluetooth-assisted-access-125-and-burgman-street-5933031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzuki Motorcycle launches Bluetooth-assisted Access 125 and Burgman Street

The Burgman Street is priced at Rs 84,600 while the Access 125 is priced at Rs 77,700 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the second largest Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, has launched new variants of Access 125 and Burgman Street featuring Bluetooth technology.

The Burgman Street is priced at Rs 84,600 while the Access 125 is priced at Rs 77,700 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The regular variant of the Access 125 starts at Rs 70,500 while the Burgman is priced at Rs 81,100.

The Bluetooth-enabled digital console allows the rider to access information such as turn-by-turn navigation, estimated time of arrival, incoming caller ID, missed call alert, SMS and Whatsapp alerts. It also has a phone battery level display.

Close

To access such information the rider has to download the Suzuki Ride Connect App and pair it with the vehicle using Bluetooth.

related news

Speed on the two scooters can be limited. The technology also warns the rider of over-speeding. The app will also trace the scooter through its last parked location feature.

SMIPL is the fourth largest scooter manufacturer in the country behind Honda, TVS and Hero. The company clocked sales of 101,770 units during April-August period, a fall of 64 percent as compared to the same period last year.

In 2019-20 India’s monthly average sales of two-wheelers came down by 18 percent to 1.45 million units from 1.76 million units. This has further crashed 49 percent to 827,000 units during the April-August period, as per data supplied by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

While monthly average scooter sales during 2019-20 was down 17 percent compared to 2018-19 volumes further declined by 51 percent this year till August. Scooter share in the total two-wheeler space hit a peak of 35 percent during 2017-18. The share has now come down to 27 percent this year.

Suzuki Motorcycle has an authorised sales network of 773 by the end of FY20. The company plans to increase its reach to 876 by the end of FY21. Most of these are based in the urban areas. Later this month the company will inaugurate its first motorcycle-only dealership in Delhi.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Suzuki #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.