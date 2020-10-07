Suzuki Motorcycle launches Bluetooth-assisted Access 125 and Burgman Street

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the second largest Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, has launched new variants of Access 125 and Burgman Street featuring Bluetooth technology.

The Burgman Street is priced at Rs 84,600 while the Access 125 is priced at Rs 77,700 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The regular variant of the Access 125 starts at Rs 70,500 while the Burgman is priced at Rs 81,100.

The Bluetooth-enabled digital console allows the rider to access information such as turn-by-turn navigation, estimated time of arrival, incoming caller ID, missed call alert, SMS and Whatsapp alerts. It also has a phone battery level display.

To access such information the rider has to download the Suzuki Ride Connect App and pair it with the vehicle using Bluetooth.

Speed on the two scooters can be limited. The technology also warns the rider of over-speeding. The app will also trace the scooter through its last parked location feature.

SMIPL is the fourth largest scooter manufacturer in the country behind Honda, TVS and Hero. The company clocked sales of 101,770 units during April-August period, a fall of 64 percent as compared to the same period last year.

In 2019-20 India’s monthly average sales of two-wheelers came down by 18 percent to 1.45 million units from 1.76 million units. This has further crashed 49 percent to 827,000 units during the April-August period, as per data supplied by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

While monthly average scooter sales during 2019-20 was down 17 percent compared to 2018-19 volumes further declined by 51 percent this year till August. Scooter share in the total two-wheeler space hit a peak of 35 percent during 2017-18. The share has now come down to 27 percent this year.

Suzuki Motorcycle has an authorised sales network of 773 by the end of FY20. The company plans to increase its reach to 876 by the end of FY21. Most of these are based in the urban areas. Later this month the company will inaugurate its first motorcycle-only dealership in Delhi.