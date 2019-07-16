App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches updated Access 125 priced at Rs 61,788

The new version comes with all black alloy wheels, beige coloured leatherette seat and round shaped chrome mirrors to make the rider stand apart in the crowd.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on July 16 said it has launched a refreshed version of its scooter model, Access 125 priced at Rs 61,788 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new version comes with all black alloy wheels, beige coloured leatherette seat and round shaped chrome mirrors to make the rider stand apart in the crowd, the company said in a statement.

It also offers a standard DC socket convenient for charging mobile phones while commuting, it added.

Close

"Access 125 is a major contributor in Suzuki's India growth story and we are committed to making it even better to resonate the love received from the customer," SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said.

The family scooter, powered by a 124 cc, 4 stroke single cylinder engine offers better mileage without compromising on power, performance and style, he added.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #India #Suzuki

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.