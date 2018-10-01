App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle India domestic sales up 24% in September

The company had sold 50,808 units in the same month last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) reported 24.27 percent increase in domestic sales at 63,140 units in September.

The company had sold 50,808 units in the same month last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

"A decent monsoon season and recent launches have garnered a great response for our products and further strengthen customer trust on the brand," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 05:02 pm

tags #Business #India #Suzuki Motorcycle India

